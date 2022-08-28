16 people died during two days in Upper Kohistan: Zulfiqar Jadoon

MANSEHRA – District Police Officer (DPO) DPO Lower Kohistan Zulafiqar Jadoon Saturday said that at least 16 people were killed including five women and three children due to the rains and flash floods during the last two days in Lower Kohistan. He said this while talking to the media, he said that the water flow of devastating streams and drains including Dubeer Pattan and Kehal has started to decrease while the work of clearing landslides at different places on the KKH is also in progress. Rains have partially subsided in the upper parts of the Hazara division including district Mansehra and Upper Kohistan while Kaghan Highway has been opened for traffic, water flow in River Kunhar and Dubeer rivers has started to decrease. After three days of closure, the Kaghan highway was opened for traffic. Landslides were cleared at Battal Jalkad by the heavy machinery of Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) and the traffic was restored. KDA officials deputed local police on Lake Saif-ul-Muluk Road and temporarily banned tourists from going to Saif-ul-Muluk Lake. According to the administration in Upper Kohistan, the flow of water in the mountain streams is decreasing. District administrations and Frontier Works Organizations (FWO) are busy clearing the debris on the Karakoram highway (KKH).