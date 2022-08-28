APP

5 illegal arm holders arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested five arm holders and recovered illegal arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, New Town police arrested three arm holders identified as Ehtesham Shabbir, Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Ashan, and recovered three pistols from their possession. Similarly, Saddar Wah police held Irfan and recovered a pistol from his possession. While, Kallar Syedan police arrested Haider Ali and recovered a pistol from his possession.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

All major economic indicators deteriorate in first month of current FY

Business

Iranian delegation interested in JVs, investment in Pakistan

Business

Federal secretary, Wapda chairman visit Mohmand Dam Project to review post-flood situation

Business

PIEDMC to establish industrial zone over 1,200 acres in Sialkot

Business

Shanghai, Shenzhen stock exchange indices down in July

Business

FPCCI calls for maximum facilities to SMEs

Business

Newly-appointed SBP governor assumes charge

Business

Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight

Business

RPL, partners prioritise decent ‘working conditions’ in Rice Value Chain: Ali Tariq

Business

China’s insurance sector sees total assets amounting to 26tr yuan

1 of 3,515

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More