5 illegal arm holders arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested five arm holders and recovered illegal arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, New Town police arrested three arm holders identified as Ehtesham Shabbir, Muhammad Ali and Muhammad Ashan, and recovered three pistols from their possession. Similarly, Saddar Wah police held Irfan and recovered a pistol from his possession. While, Kallar Syedan police arrested Haider Ali and recovered a pistol from his possession.