6-member flood relief committee constituted in PGM

LAHORE – Keeping in view high climate situation of floods, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute, Ameer Uddin Medical College, Lahore General Hospital Prof. Dr. Muhammad Alfreed Zafar has constituted a special Relief Committee comprising upon 6-members who would start its activities immediately. Moreover this relief committee will receive donations in the form of rations, medicines, clothes and cash for relief activities and rehabilitation of flood hit areas. It is mentionable that Prof. Muhammad Hanif Mian will be headed of this Relief Fund Committee while Dr. Muhammad Irfan Malik, Dr. Rizwan Farooq, Dr. Imran Hayat, Dr. Jahanzeb Aqeel and Dr. Ahmed Faraz are included in the members of this relief committee.

Prof. Al-freed while talking in this regard has appealed to the doctors who have graduated from PGMI/AMC to come forward specially for this great cause and put their shares. He added that this is the high time that we all should go for practical help to your flood affected brothers and sisters in this hour of need. He also requested to the citizens and the medical community to donate generously in the relief committee constituted by PGMI/LGH.

Ex-students of PGM appealed to donate: Prof Alfreed Zafar

He assured that every penny collected will be honestly spent on the rehabilitation of the flood affectees so that they can participate with an open heart for the sake of the suffering humanity and the pleasure of Allah Almighty.

Principal PGMI said that in this situation we all have to play our individual and collective role for helping affectees.

He expressed the apprehension that after the water recedes in the flood-affected areas, there is a possibility of spread of epidemics, stomach diseases, malaria, typhoid, for which the medical community has to be prepared and the relevant institutions as well.

For the prevention of these diseases and better treatment of patients, the necessary arrangements have to be put into practice so that an emergency situation can be dealt with effectively, Prof. Zafar added. He said that this relief committee is one step in the right direction which will be a foot step to be followed by others.