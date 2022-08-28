MONITORING DESK

700,000 cusecs floodwater to pass from Taunsa Sharif today: FFD

Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) has issued flood alert in River Indus as 700,000 cusecs floodwater will pass from Taunsa Sharif today.

According to details, there is a possibility of high-level flooding in the Indus River at Taunsa Sharif and the people of the Katcha areas have been directed to evacuate to safer places immediately.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued the data on life and property damage in the country in the last 24 hours amid floods and heavy rainfall.

According to the data issued by the NDMA, another 119 people lost their lives to the calamity in the last 24 hours. 74 people from Sindh, 31 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from Balochistan, six from Gilgit Baltistan, and one person from Azaad Kashmir were reported dead in the last 24 hours. While 71 people suffered injuries in the last 24 hours, the NDMA reported.

NDMA told that a total of 1033 people, including 238 from Balochistan, 226 from KPK, and 38 from Azaad Kashmir have lost their lives to floods since June 14, 2022. A total of 456 men, 207 women and 348 children have been reported dead since June 14, the NDMA added. While another 1527 people have suffered injuries since June 14, they added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Over 1000 killed as devastating floods sweep country

Islamabad

PM calls APC sans PTI on Monday

Islamabad

Iran, UAE assure all-out support to Pakistan as floods wreak havoc

National

Army rescues tourists stranded in Kumrat valley

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 270 coronavirus cases, three deaths in 24 hours

Headlines

PM regrets PTI politics over IMF agreement

National

Reach out to brothers, sisters in need without waiting for orders, COAS directs troops

National

Rescuers struggle as Kabul, Swat, Indus Rivers ‘continue to run furious’

National

Govt should hold talks with IMF: Imran Khan

National

Rs38b allocated to help flood affectees, says PM

1 of 9,259

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More