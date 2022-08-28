Pak Army continues relief operations for flood victims. So far 62 heli sorties have been conducted in flood affected areas of the country for rescue/ relief operation.

7 Army Heli (MI-17, Puma & Bell-412) conducted 20 sorties, evacuated 246 stranded individuals and deliver 14.712 tons of ration/ relief items duration last 24 hrs.

Adding to that, 7845 ration packets and 1600 tents distribution among flood affectees all across the county during last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 29205 patients treated in various medical camps so far. Army Flood relief coordination center is functional under Headquarters Army Air Defence Command with a mandate to coordination rescue and relief efforts in sync with stakeholders at Army level.

Additionally, 217 relief items collection points have been established in all formation area of responsibility for collection and onwards distribution of relief stores.

As per the details, light to moderate rains were recorded across the country with Malam Jabba (58mm) receiving max rainfall.

Currently River Jhelum, Ravi, Chenab & Sutlej are flowing normal, while River Indus is at high flood level at Attock, Chasma, Taunsa and Sukkur. Medium flood level at Kalabagh, Guddu and Kotri, and low flood level at Tarbela.

River Kabul is at very high flood level near Naushera, and high flood level at Warsak and River Sawat is at High Flood Level at Amandara and Munda.