Army rescues tourists stranded in Kumrat valley

The Pakistan Army troops on Saturday rescued families stranded in Kumrat area of Swat due to flash floods, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations said, the troops established contact to search a few families from Islamabad who got stranded in Kumrat due to a sudden flash flood.

“Some 22 people were evacuated through helicopter whereas some families went on hills and could not be evacuated due to bad weather,” the statement read.

However, continuous contact was maintained with them and those families were shifted to safer places around those mountain tops

The ISPR also said that even those who have not been rescued are now safe and will be evacuated by army aviation helicopters as and when weather permits. “A ground party is also ready from Khaweza Khela for evacuation.”

The military urged the people not to travel towards Swat and surrounding areas due to flash floods.

