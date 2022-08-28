Azerbaijan to provide US $2 mn as flood relief aid to Pakistan

Azerbaijan Permanent Representative to Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizada on Sunday said that under the instruction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his country would provide US$ 2 million in relief assistance to Pakistan to cope with the situation in the aftermath of recent massive floods.

Ali Alizada, who also served as Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Pakistan, posted on his Twitter handle.

“By the instructions of the President, Azerbaijan will provide to Pakistan 2 million USD aid to assist in elimination of the consequences of large scale floods,” he posted.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

US insisted on western model in Afghanistan: former CENTCOM commander

International

Canada announces support to flood-affectees of Pakistan

International

Russia blocks nuclear treaty agreement over Ukraine reference

International

Afghan women get sewing machines from charity organisation

International

Canada confirms 1,228 monkeypox cases

International

Deadly clashes shake Libyan capital as political crisis deepens

International

Serbia, Kosovo agree on new border policy, EU says

Business

China July industrial profits down as COVID curbs, heatwaves hit

International

Staff work to end outage at Ukraine nuclear plant as inspection prepared

International

US strikes in Syria aimed at Iran-backed forces: Biden

1 of 2,884

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More