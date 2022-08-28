Balochistan CM directs authorities to speed up flood relief operation

QUETTA – Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took an aerial survey of the affected areas of Balochistan including Kachhi and Mastung districts on Saturday. He also gave special instruction to concerned departments to speed up relief activities along with rescue operations in order to reduce difficulties of flood victims in the area. While Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo could not reach Jhal Magsi due to bad weather on the way who wanted to be inspected the flood areas by Helicopter.

Balochistan Chief Minister and Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay was to visit the flood-affected district of Jhal Magsi by helicopter while due to bad weather, the helicopter had to return to Quetta, said a press release issued here.

Emergency control room

set up to monitor relief

activities in Quetta

On the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, an emergency control room was established in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Saturday. The purpose of setting up the emergency control room is to monitor relief activities in rains and flood-hit areas in the province.

The control room will coordinate all activities and information including emergencies with relevant authorities and stakeholders across the province.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and all the Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to keep the Chief Minister Secretariat Emergency Control Room constantly informed about the flood situation, losses and relief activities.

Despite, the public can also contact the Emergency control room directly to report their problems, complaints through these contact numbers 081, 9203195-9202061-9202061 and email address is cmdu2019@outlook.