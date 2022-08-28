Beekeeping: Another casualty of devastative floods in KP

Peshawar-Like other sectors, the floods have also brought havoc to many beekeepers where their bees boxes were washed away by the gushing water here in KP.

The beekeepers of floods-hit Swat, Charsadda and Nowshera have suffered great economic losses after their bees-boxes were swept away by the record breaking floods that wreaked havoc to humans and private properties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“This morning, I rushed towards River Kabul’s southern bank after my village Mohib Banda was inundated by the floods in a bid to save my 100 bees boxes but all of them were swept by the flash water, in a gify,” said Kamal Khan, a beekeeper of Nowshera while talking to APP.

The 23-year-old beekeeper was living a happy life until August 27, 2022 when an over three lakh cusec water in river Kabul washed away all his bee-boxes within few seconds and he was now looking towards government help to restart his pain sticking business once floods situation becomes normal.

Kamal had entered in beekeeping profession after abandoning his education seven years ago following death of his father due to cancer and was living a prosperous life unless the today flood struck.

He said, “My entire family was in deep shock after the death of my father Hamayun Khan and I had no idea what to do? However, I started this business on the advice of my mother and today I am again in shock after destruction of my all bee colonies.”

“Initially, I purchased 20 bee-boxes and by the grace of Allah Almighty, it increased to 100 boxes within few years due to my consistent hard work despite limited resources,” he said.

“As the flood struck my village on Saturday morning, our entire family rushed to River Kabul bank to shift our bee-boxes to safer places, but within few minutes we saw ourselves stranded in eight to 10-feet floodwater spread over miles, with people screaming and running for their lives in Mohib Banda desperately,” he said. He said the government should give interests-free loans and fix honey rates so that the floods-hit beekeepers could benefit from their labour.

The energetic beekeeper said in the past he had gone to Punjab and Azad Kashmir to easily provide bee-flora plants to his bees and expand their business. However, the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was now favourable to beekeepers due to increase of bees flora plants due to billion trees project.

Sher Zaman, General Secretary of the All Pakistan Beekeepers Association, said the recent flood had played havoc with the beekeeping sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The torrential rains and subsequent devastating flash flood had caused million rupees loss to the beekeepers, exporters and honey traders in the province and the loss could hardly be overcome without the support of government,” he added.

He said thousands of bee boxes were washed away in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where beekeepers were facing a lot of problems.

“About 7,000 to 10,000 honey farms existed in the province and if compensation and loans were not provided, more than 100,000 people associated with bee farms in the province may be faced with starvation.”