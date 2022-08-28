Bilawal overwhelmed seeing misery of flood-hit people

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari became overwhelmed after seeing the destruction caused by the flood.

The video of Bilawal Bhutto’s eyes shedding tears over the misery of the flood-hit people also went viral on social media.

In the video, tears in the eyes of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were visible during an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas along with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The PPP chairman could not control his emotions while seeing the devastation caused by rain and flood.

 

