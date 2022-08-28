BISE to announce Matriculation results on 31st

FAISALABAD – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has decided to announce results of Matric examinations 2022 on August 31 followed by results of class 9 exams on September 19.

In a statement on Saturday, BISE Secretary Dr Saleem Taqi Shah said that the results would be announced during formal ceremonies whereas results would also be available on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk on the same day.

He said the BISE would also provide result gazettes on CD after payment of Rs 200 per copy. More information can be obtained from Controller Examinations Dr M Zafar Ali through telephone number 041-2517710, he added.

GOVT OPENS SCHOOLS FOR ACCOMMODATION OF FLOOD VICTIMS’ FAMILIES

Punjab government on Saturday opened all schools in Koh-e-Suleman for accommodation of flood hit families. Political Assistant Tribal Area M Ikraam issued a notification in which Education Department was instructed to open schools for flood victim families whose houses collapsed during ferocious floods.

The officers were also instructed to take special care of families’ privacy. “The flood victims are guests of the government and it would continue to serve them in these difficult circumstances,” said Ikraam Malik.