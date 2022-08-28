Canada announces support to flood-affectees of Pakistan

In a Tweet, he said like many other Canadians, he is also thinking of everyone, affected by devastated flooding in Pakistan.

Like many Canadians across the country, I’m thinking of everyone affected by the devastating flooding in Pakistan. Canada is providing support through @UNCERF and @redcrosscanada – to provide food, clean water, and other essential services as quickly as possible. https://t.co/jwEjiIEilJ — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 27, 2022

Meanwhile, the Canadian Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly, in a Tweet message, also expressed her deep concerns about the flood situation saying that we will continue to support the people of Pakistan.

She said the images of floods in Pakistan are absolutely heart-breaking.

Melanie Joly said my heart is with the victims, their families and Pakistanis everywhere.

The Canadian Minister for International Development, Harjit Sajjan also expressed grief over the losses due to floods.

He said my thoughts are with those who have lost family members, and the millions, who have seen their homes overwhelmed and destroyed by these deadly floods.

Harjit Sajjan said we will continue to monitor the situation and look at more ways to support the people of Pakistan.