Canada confirms 1,228 monkeypox cases

OTTAWA – The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) confirmed 1,228 cases of monkeypox including 32 hospitalisations in the country as of Saturday. The health agency said that of the confirmed cases, 582 cases are from Ontario, 478 from Quebec, 129 from British Columbia, 31 from Alberta, three from Saskatchewan, two from the Yukon and one each from New Brunswick, Manitoba and New Brunswick. Experts say monkeypox is a viral disease that can spread from person to person through close contact with an infected person.