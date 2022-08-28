APP

CDA chairman visits 900-year-old inn

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (Retd) Muhammad Usman Younis on Saturday visited Sarai-e-Kharbuza and inspected the inn which was built 900 years ago during the Delhi Sultanate.
The historic inn was falling into disrepair due to negligence by the authorities.
To protect this national heritage, Chairman CDA Captain (Retired) Mohammad Usman Yunus directed to constitute a committee.
The committee will present a plan for the renovation of this inn with the support of archaeologists and other experts.
Chairman CDA directed that the project should be completed as soon as possible and be opened for the tourists.
On this occasion, chairman CDA was told that this inn was built 900 years ago during the Delhi Empire. Caravans used to stay in this inn during different periods.

