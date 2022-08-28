COAS Qamar Bajwa to visit flood-hit areas of Sindh today: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit flood-affected areas of Sindh province today, a day after he visited parts of Balochistan to overview relief activities for the flood victims.

According to the ISPR, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa will meet soldiers and officers involved in the relief and rescue operations. “Pakistan Army has so far established 212 relief collection centres nationwide including 81 in Sindh, 73 in Punjab, 41 in Balochistan, and 17 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” they said.

On Saturday, Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited flood-affected areas of Balochistan where he inquired about the well-being of people affected due to devastating floods caused by heavy rains, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief visited flood relief and medical camps established at Goth Sadoori, Lakhra and Lasbela. The army chief also met troops busy in relief operations and lauded their efforts.

“Safety and well-being of our citizens come first and we won’t rest until each flood affectee is not only reached but rehabilitated,” said COAS. “People of Pakistan are our priority & we won’t spare any effort to assist them in this difficult time, “the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

COAS also directed army officials to utilise all available resources to assist the civil administration in rescue, relief and rehabilitation of people and infrastructure in the flood-affected areas.

“We must reach out to our brothers and sisters in need without waiting for orders and help them overcome this natural calamity,” Army chief Gen. Bajwa directed.