Community mobilisation campaign needed to raise awareness about dengue:CS

LAHORE – The authorities concerned were taking actions against those violating dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs) besides registering 446 cases in different cities during the last five days. The officials briefed Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal that 276 cases were registered in Lahore, 104 in Rawalpindi, nine in Faisalabad, 14 in Attock, seven in Sargodha, four in Kasur, four in Khushab and one in Sheikhupura over violation of SOPs. They added that six FIRs were registered in Sahiwal and three each in Gujranwala, Okara and Toba Tek Singh while two each in Multan, Narowal, Chiniot, Gujarat, Nankana Sahib and Sialkot. The chief secretary presided over a meeting to review dengue situation in the province, at the Civil Secretariat on Saturday. A community mobilization campaign should be started to raise awareness about dengue, he said and also issued instructions to the secretary Cooperatives to take strict action against housing societies that were not following the SOPs. The secretary health gave a detailed briefing and said 970 confirmed dengue cases and three deaths had been reported in the province so far this year while 221 dengue patients were under treatment in hospitals across Punjab. The additional chief secretary, secretaries of various departments and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Another 72 cases of dengue virus reported in Punjab

Another 72 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Punjab on Saturday. According to the health department, during the current year, a total of 929 cases of dengue virus were reported and 3 people died from virus while 221 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province. The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said that 29 cases of dengue were reported in Rawalpindi, 34 in Lahore, 02 in Muzaffargarh,

01 in Kasur, 01 in Layyah, 01 in Sargodha, 1 in Mandi Bahaudin, 01 in Nankana Sahib, 01 in Faisalabad and one case of dengue virus in Attock during the last 24 hours.

CS reviews dengue situation in province

All the suspected dengue cases have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

The anti-dengue squad under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) destroyed dengue larvae at 579 places in the province during continuous daily based surveillance. The anti-dengue squad conducted surveillance at 335,115 indoor and 93,645

outdoor places in different areas to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours. The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.