Dengue Spreading

Prolonged rain spells in districts like Rawalpindi and Taxila have caused the dengue virus to spread uncontrollably. Over 276 active cases are being treated and according to experts, more are likely to be admitted to hospitals in the coming week. This is the beginning of a battle that Pakistan has already fought in the past and barely survived. With our immunity already compromised following the spread of Covid-19, protective measures must be taken immediately on a state and individual level.

In the last 24 hours, 27 new patients were diagnosed with the dengue virus in Rawalpindi and 16 in Taxila. Both cities are also reporting an increased number of Covid-19 cases, putting an additional stress onto hospitals and medical units. The pandemic has not died down and the public’s immunity is still relatively compromised. With dengue on the rise, the risks are much higher.

Recent spells of rain have provided the perfect breeding ground for dengue mosquitoes. Improper infrastructure also adds to this as a collapsed sewerage and sanitation system causes water to accumulate and stand still on roadsides. This has created the perfect environment for mosquitoes to multiply at unprecedented rates and threaten the wellbeing of the people.

The need of the hour is to launch an aggressive campaign against the disease; attacking larvae through nation-wide fumigation and encouraging the population to take preventative measures on their own as well. We already have all the framework set up for such an enormous task; the knowledge, manpower and equipment needed to prevent the disease from spreading rapidly. There should be no excuses or delays because we are already aware of the fact that such proactive measures will be the only way through which dangers can be eliminated.