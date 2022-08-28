Our Staff Reporter

DG directs Levies Force to rescue, help flood-affected people

QUETTA – Director General of Balochistan Levies Force, Qadir Bakhsh Perkani on Saturday directed the Levies Force to rescue and help the flood-affected people with coordination of districts administration, PDMA and other volunteer organizations. He said this while appreciating the efforts of Balochistan Levies Force on their role in view of the current flood situation that the services of the Levies Force for the flood victims in Balochistan are remarkable. Perkani said in this time of trouble, the way as the Levies Force is doing their services is second to none. The Levies Force has always been with the people from the security to natural disasters and has helped the flood victims in the province. In a statement, he said the Levies personnel are always trying their best to rescue the people trapped in the flood and deal with the flood situation. The Levies Force personnel along with district administration was providing assistance and support to the flood victims and would always ready to serve the public.

Commander 12 Corps Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor visits flood-affected areas of Lasbela

Commander 12 Corps Balochistan Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor on Saturday visited the flood-affected areas of District Lasbela includig Tehsil and Lakara and met the flood victims.

GOC Gwadar was accompanied by Corps Commander on this occasion, said Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday. The GOC apprised the Corps Commander about the problems faced by the people in the affected area and the relief measures taken by the Pakistan Army.

 

The Commander Balochistan Corps Lt, Gen Asif Ghafoor said that almost the whole country was suffering from a lot of problem at the moment due to flood and rain.

Lt. Gen. Asif Ghafoor assured the flood victims that the government, civil administration and forces of Pakistan were taking all possible steps to rehabilitate the victims.

The Corps Commander also visited the relief camp and the free medical camp established by the Pakistan Army. He also issued necessary instructions regarding the timely solution of the health and malnutrition problems faced by the flood victims

 

 

