We celebrated the Diamond Jubilee of freedom from the British Raj on August 14, 2022. Being a patriot who participated in the freedom movement in his youth, I celebrated the hour but not without some sorrow. While there is a lot to celebrate in terms of getting freedom from the British and the Indian extremists, we have had a less than fulfilling journey over the past 75 years. We lost half the country by our silver jubilee. I remember Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan. He was an honest person who had good relations with all parties. His opponents taunted him as head of a “Tanga Party.”