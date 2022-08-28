Director MP&TE visits shelter home at Fawara Chowk

RAWALPINDI – On the direction of the Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) RDA Ghazanfar Ali Malik on Saturday visited shelter home in RDA parking plaza and organized a special feast for the people living in the shelter home.

The destitute and homeless people living in the shelter home were provided with different foods according to the season.

On this occasion, the Director MP&TE RDA Ghazanfar Ali Malik himself sat down with the displaced persons and ate with them.

While addressing, he said that all possible steps were being taken to provide better facilities to the people living in the shelter home which was established here in Fawara Chowk by RDA. On this occasion, he issued instructions to the management of the shelter home that in this summer season, they should visit the roads and footpaths and bring the destitute and homeless people to the shelter home, and provide them with food and other facilities. On this occasion, other officers of RDA were also present.