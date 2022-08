PESHAWAR -A drug factory was sealed and over 7000 HTC tablets recovered from it during a raid by Narcotics Eradication Team and Peshawar Police on Saturday.

The police also arrested three persons from the factory set up in a house in Pishtakhara area. The arrestees were identified as Saad Afridi, Anis and Muhammad Asim.

The arrestees confessed smuggling drug in the form of tablets to various parts of the country. Machinery and packing material was also seized during the raid.