EU foreign policy chief urges Russia to allow repair of Ukraine nuclear plant

The EU’s foreign policy chief on Friday urged Russia to allow the repair of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine.

“The situation around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains extremely concerning,” Josep Borrell said on Twitter.

He urged Russia to “ensure unhindered repair of damaged power lines and full reconnection to the Ukrainian electricity grid” and to “finally” allow the experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the facility.

On Thursday, the Zaporizhzhia plant was temporarily disconnected from Ukraine’s electricity grid after the last remaining power line caught fire due to shelling.

Electricity from the facility resumed on Friday, according to Ukraine’s state nuclear power company Energoatom.

Russian forces captured the facility with critical importance shortly after the war in Ukraine began on Feb. 24.

Since then, the international community, including the EU, UN, and US, have warned Moscow repeatedly not to use the plant as a shield in its forces’ attacks on Ukraine and to stop breaching atomic safety rules.

The Zaporizhzhia facility is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, producing around 20% of Ukraine’s electricity.