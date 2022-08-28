Experts call to adopt advanced learning methods through edtech

ISLAMABAD – The current educational policies at national and provincial levels have a little room for edtech and alternative learning pathways, therefore, advanced learning methods must be adopted through similar research initiatives to compete the advanced world.

Bella Raza Jamil, the Chief Executive Officer of Idara-e-Taleem-o-Agahi said this while speaking at a seminar on investigating the impact on learning outcomes through the use of edtech during COVID-19.

Evidence from an RCT in the Punjab Province of Pakistan ’organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) at a local hotel.

In her special remarks, Bella Jamil stressed the need to explore more pathways of accelerated learning through edtech and address the issues of financing and costing in different age groups.

Dr Nasir Mehmood, Dean of Faculty of Education, Allama Iqbal Open University, said that students have the experience of immense learning losses, which must be addressed. He emphasized the need for a forum where research findings on edtech can be consolidated to prevent the loss of information.

Susan Nicolai, Research Director of edtech h edtech ub, said that technology has the potential to solve the global learning crisis, which is under-realized and is caused by gaps in evidence and gaps in the use of evidence. She said that nine out of 10 children in low-income countries are disadvantaged in terms of literacy and numeracy, which has been intensified due to school closures during COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Fareeha Armughan, SDPI Research Fellow, said community perception of technology must be factored in the planning of any edtech programme. Referring to the SDPI study, she said that 90% students have access to television, but only 43% use it for education. Parents’ perception about its utility for educational purposes is negligible, she said.

Dr Rabia Nazir expressed that replacing the current education approach with teaching at the right level might not remedy the learning crisis, but embedding it into the system will be much effective. She also said that understanding the socio-economic profile of the community is crucial to implement an effective choice of technology.

Dr Sajid Amin, SDPI Deputy Executive Director, said that it will be a useful addition to the existing research to have synthesis on evidence on the role of edtech. He stressed the need for synthesis on evidence on how peer countries as well as our region is using edtech and what practices are required to make research more practical and applicable.