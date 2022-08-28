Our Staff Reporter

FCAA team meets Chief Collector Customs  

Peshawar-A three-member delegation of the Frontier Customs Agents’ Association (FCAA) led by its president Zia-ul-Haq Saradi held a meeting with the newly-posted Chief Collector Customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Saleem here at Model Customs House.
Other members of the delegation included the association’s vice president Imtiaz Ahmad and secretary general Waheed Shah. The delegation members congratulated Muhammad Saleem for his appointment as new Chief Collector Custom, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and expressed best wishes for him, said a press release issued here on Saturday.
On the occasion, the FCAA president Zia-ul-Haq said that fresh fruit season in Afghanistan is at its peak.
He said that around 250 trucks loaded with grapes, apple, muskmelon, apricot and fresh vegetables along-with 200 soapstone and coal-laden trucks come to Pakistan on daily basis from Afghanistan.
Zia-ul-Haq, who is also vice president of Pak-Afghan Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), said besides Custom Department, NLC and FC corps are also present for checking of trucks at Torkham border.
The FCAA president expressed the hope that Muhammad Saleem as Chief Collector Customs Peshawar will resolve the problems of the Customs agent community on priority basis.
Collector Custom Saleem agreed with the recommendations presented by the delegation and assured to resolve the issues of the custom agents.

