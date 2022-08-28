News Desk

Flood in river Indus: Chashma barrage records flow of 500,000 cusecs

The Chashma barrage on Sunday recorded a flow of 500,000 cusecs as the high-level flood in the river Indus continues.

According to the details, the flood has wreaked havoc across the country. There is a high level of flooding in the river Indus. The Dera-Darya Khan bridge, near Bhakkar, has been temporarily closed for traffic, while the land connection between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab has been cut off. The administration has said that the bridge has been closed on safety grounds.

On the other hand, there was devastation in Nowshera due to floods, as more than 250 houses in Kachkolabad were submerged in water, people use a boat to move to safe areas, while electricity was cut off in the area and more problems are being faced due to gas leakage. There is also a risk of spread of diseases due to an unhealthy environment.

On the other hand, the infrastructure of the disaster-hit district of Tank has been completely destroyed as 90 per cent of the area has been badly affected by the flood. Eight more people have lost their lives due to the flash flood.

