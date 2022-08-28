Agencies

Forest dept to plant 6m saplings in division

SARGODHA – The Punjab government has set a target of planting more than 6 million saplings in the division till December 31 to control environmental pollution. Talking to APP here on Saturday, Conservative Officer Forest Niaz M said 955,000 saplings to be planted in Sargodha, 1,498,000 in Khushab, 1,872,000 in Mianwali and 1,681,000 in Bhakkar districts. He said that so far 1,298,305 trees had been planted in the division out of which 560,000 saplings in Sargodha, 278,680 in Khushab, 321,492 in Mianwali and in Bhakkar district 189,133 saplings in Bhakkar district had been planted in different places. The forest department had completed all arrangements to provide new saplings in the division, he added.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Entertainment

Chalamet, Styles, Armas: next-gen stars to light up Venice Film Festival

Entertainment

Hold Me Closer: Britney Spears releases first new music since 2016

Newspaper

We are not a one-man side, says Babar ahead of Pak-India Asia Cup match

Newspaper

Pakistan team departs for SAFF Women C’ship today

Newspaper

Afghanistan thump Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Newspaper

Modern tennis courts will play a key role in tennis promotion: DG SBP

Newspaper

Garrison Golf Club Team much ahead in Punjab Golf Inter-Club Golf Championship

Newspaper

Williams sisters accept US Open doubles wildcard

International

Russia blocks nuclear treaty agreement over Ukraine reference

International

Afghan women get sewing machines from charity organisation

1 of 9,980

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More