GC University conducts workshop

HYDERABAD – In the first phase of the Faculty Professional Competency Enhancement (FPCE), a three days interactive workshop was started here at Government College University Hyderabad (GCUH). According to university spokesman, the workshop had been organised by the Directorate of the Professional Development, (GCUH) with an aim to develop and pedagogical skills and disposition blend with application of academic concepts related to classroom management, SMART assessment and integration of modern technologies in teaching.