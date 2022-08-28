Staff Reporter

GC University conducts workshop

HYDERABAD – In the first phase of the Faculty Professional Competency Enhancement (FPCE), a three days interactive workshop was started here at Government College University Hyderabad (GCUH). According to university spokesman, the workshop had been organised by the Directorate of the Professional Development, (GCUH) with an aim to develop and pedagogical skills and disposition blend with application of academic concepts related to classroom management, SMART assessment and integration of modern technologies in teaching.

More Stories
Business

All major economic indicators deteriorate in first month of current FY

Business

Iranian delegation interested in JVs, investment in Pakistan

Business

Federal secretary, Wapda chairman visit Mohmand Dam Project to review post-flood situation

Business

PIEDMC to establish industrial zone over 1,200 acres in Sialkot

Business

Shanghai, Shenzhen stock exchange indices down in July

Business

FPCCI calls for maximum facilities to SMEs

Business

Newly-appointed SBP governor assumes charge

Business

Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight

Business

RPL, partners prioritise decent ‘working conditions’ in Rice Value Chain: Ali Tariq

Business

China’s insurance sector sees total assets amounting to 26tr yuan

1 of 1,964

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More