Govt imposes financial emergency in flood-hit areas: Leghari

MULTAN – Provincial Finance Minister Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari along with Commissioner M Usman Anwar on Saturday visited the flood affected areas of the district. Rajanpur Deputy Commissioner Arif Rahim, AC Jampur Abghyne Khan and others were also present on the occasion. The finance minister met the flood victims at Muhammadpur and Fazilpur and distributed tents, rations and other relief goods among them.

Leghari said that the Punjab government has declared the flood-affected areas calamity hit under which the flood victims will be exempted from water charges, financial and other government dues.

The government has also imposed financial emergency. Deputy commissioners have been given full powers for spending in flood-affected areas. He said that there was flood on hill torrents every year and added that flood water of hill torrents has to be given a safe way to the river.

Dera Ghazi Khan Commissioner M Usman Anwar said that the flood was more devastating in 60 years’ history. At least 611 mouzas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur and 3,22,049 acres of crops were damaged. Likewise, 46070 houses were partially or completely damaged. People were shifted to safer places through in time announcements. 50467 people were shifted to safe places by rescue operation.

At least 85 relief camps have been established in DG Khan and Rajanpur districts. A total of 18126 large and 34731 small cattle were given medical treatment while 204604 large, 393044 small cattle and 118208 poultry were vaccinated. At least 165 teams including 61 health mobiles were formed. 240 tents and 436 food hampers were distributed in eight mouzas through aerial operation.

The commissioner said that 16 out of 22 human lives were lost due to roof collapse in both districts while 160 large and 863 small cattle also died. A total of 29,000 tents have been distributed among the flood victims of both districts, he concluded.

10 TRUCKS OF RELIEF

GOODS SENT TO

FLOOD-AFFECTED AREAS

The district administration has started delivery of ration, tents and relief goods to the Dera Ghazi Khan flood victims. Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo has sent 10 trucks of relief goods to flood hit areas of Taunsa and Rajanpur here on Saturday. Assistant Commissioners Khawaja Umair Mehmood and Aamir Iftikhar were also accompanied by him. Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo said that dry ration and essential items have been included in the relief supplies to provide relief to flood hit people. He said that the district administration will send more equipment and rescue teams to help our brothers stranded in flood under the directions of Punjab government.