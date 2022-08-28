News Desk

Imran Khan to address international telethon for flood victims tomorrow

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address a live international telethon tomorrow from 9:30 pm to generate funds for flood victims in Pakistan.

In a message from his Twitter handle, top party leader Fawad Chaudhry shared that Imran Khan will address a live international telethon from 9:30 pm to 12:00 midnight.

“The chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also accompany him during the telethon,” he said.

Fawad added that the telethon would be broadcast on television channels if the court suspends a ban on live speeches of Imran Khan. “Otherwise, it will be broadcast live on 500 digital platforms,” he said.

On Saturday, PTI Chief Imran Khan, addressing PTI public gathering in Jehlum, said that he would help the flood-affected people but would not stop his campaign for real independence.

Addressing a party rally in Jhelum, the PTI Chief announced establishment of a fund to collect donations for the flood-affected people of the country, adding that Dr Sania Nishtar would head the relief and rescue fund collected via the telethon.

The PTI Chief said that these are testing times and he believes that the Pakistanis will come out of this crisis as a strong nation.

“Overseas Pakistanis have always stepped up, may it be the floods of 2010 or the Kashmir earthquake in 2005,” said Imran Khan will calling for the country’s vibrant diaspora to help their countrymen in this hour of test.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM visits Balochistan to review rescue, relief activities in flood-hit areas

National

Jameel Ahmad assumes charge as SBP governor

Islamabad

COAS Qamar Bajwa to visit flood-hit areas of Sindh today: ISPR

Islamabad

Turkiye sending relief assistance for Pakistan flood affectees tomorrow: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

Water diversion ignites deadly gunfight in Larkana

Karachi

Pak Navy’s humanitarian assistance, relief operations underway

National

PM to visit flood-hit Jaffarabad district to review relief activities

National

Polio disables another child in Pakistan

National

Shireen Mazari claims Farogh Naseem misled Imran over Justice Isa reference

National

Floods: ‘Mangla Dam only half filled, no chances of spillover’

1 of 9,261

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More