Iran, UAE assure all-out support to Pakistan as floods wreak havoc

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed telephoned Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday and conveyed his heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives due to torrential rains and flash floods in different parts of Pakistan.

The UAE President expressed firm solidarity with the people of Pakistan in this difficult time and wished all the injured a speedy recovery.

He offered all possible assistance to Pakistan to tackle this natural calamity. In this context, he apprised the Prime Minister that the UAE would be immediately dispatching food supplies as well as medical and pharmaceutical supplies, in addition to tents and shelter materials.

The prime minister briefed the UAE President on the nationwide devastation caused by the unprecedented monsoon rains in the country. The PM also acknowledged the ongoing relief work of the UAE Red Crescent and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Foundation in the flood-affected areas.

PM Shehbaz thanked His Highness for UAE’s timely assistance to support the government’s efforts in rescue and relief efforts.

President of Iran Syed Ebrahim Raisi Saturday during a telephone call with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, conveyed solidarity with Pakistan and assured of all-out support in relief assistance in all areas.

The Prime Minister thanked President Raisi for his sympathy on the flood situation, stressing that Pakistan had been enduring severe monsoon weather since mid-June 2022, with many areas receiving 4-5 times more rain.

This had caused widespread flooding and landslides, with extreme repercussions for human lives, livelihoods, livestock, property, and infrastructure.

