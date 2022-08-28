Israr Ahmad

Islamabad traffic police accelerate action against violators of traffic laws

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have decided to accelerate efforts to ensure implementation of traffic laws and take strict action against those involved in violation of red-signal.

Following the directions of IGP Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the traffic police has decided to assign task to the traffic congestion unit for strict against those jumping red signals while additional squads would be constituted for the purpose. Special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

The SSP (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer on Saturday said that efforts are underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city and he also appealed to the citizens to follow rules. He said that ICTP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulations irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users. He said that traffic police are utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public.

The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the capital and secure lives of the people.

SSP (Traffic) also directed the education wing to give awareness to road users about traffic laws. He also asked FM Radio 92.4 to air special programs in this regard.

 

