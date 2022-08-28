KP CM visits flood-hit areas of Swat to assess damages

Peshawar – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that no construction will be allowed on the banks of Swat River as most of the loss has been caused due to such constructions and encroachments. Laws have already been enacted to stop constructions on the banks of the rivers across the province.

Talking to journalists during his visit to district Swat, the Chief Minister said that measures are being taken on emergency basis for immediate reconstruction of the damaged infrastructure, while relief activities are underway consistently in all affected districts of the province to provide possible help to the flood victims. Emergency has been declared for relief activities in flood affected districts including Swat.

The Chief Minister visited various flood-affected areas of Swat including Chupriyal, Sukhra and Gulkarai to assess the damages caused by recent flash floods. Mahmood Khan also met with flood victims and expressed his grief over their losses and assured to take steps to redress the same. Former Federal Minister Murad Saeed, Chairman DDAC Fazal Hakeem Yousafzai, Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and other senior officials were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahmood Khan revealed that current floods are many times greater and more dangerous than the past floods. Encroachment on rivers and canals has increased the vulnerability of the population. He warned that construction on either side of rivers and canals would not be tolerated anymore.

To rescue the stranded people in flood-hit areas, the provincial government has already dedicated its heli service for carrying out rescue operations. All district administrations and relevant authorities are present on the ground to provide relief to flood affectees. The stranded tourists are rescued through heli service and transferred to safe places where they are provided with free food and accommodation.

CM Mahmood Khan said that relief and rehabilitation operations are to be carried out even if it costs the whole of provincial ADP. He said that the provincial government has already released an amount of Rs1 billion for rescue activities while Rs2 billion more to be released soon to keep the operations on.

The CM announced that after completion of the rescue operation, another round of surveys to be carried out to gauge destructions caused by heavy floods. He assured full support to resume and rehabilitate the devastated infrastructure. He claimed that the federal government has totally failed to provide any rescue and relief support to the affectees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He promised complete rehabilitation and restoration of government infrastructure. He announced that he would keep on visiting the flood-hit areas and the government wouldn’t let the affectees to be suffered anymore.