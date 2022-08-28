Landlord drowns city to save his lands

An influential landlord redirected the water flow from a swollen canal in Tangwani city of Sindh just to save his lands from any harm on Sunday.

The canal was breached from near Mahrab Dahani petrol pump by the landlord, risking the lives of the local population who blamed influential people for the tragedy the city was facing now.

Resultantly, the water wreaked havoc in Tangwani by submerging most of the city, panicking locals who started moving to higher and safer places.

The water also submerged nearby areas of Malok Dahali, Mehmud Khan Nandwali, Muhammad Mureed and Thaghman Bajakani.

On the other hand, the city administration has failed to carry out repairing of the damaged canal.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Babar aims 100 percent team effort in action-packed Pak-India game

Karachi

Bilawal overwhelmed seeing misery of flood-hit people

National

Pakistan Army sets up flood relief donation account: ISPR

Islamabad

Gwadar women come on forefront helping floods’ affectees

Lahore

Sindh, Punjab highways open for traffic, says NHA

National

PM visits Balochistan to review rescue, relief activities in flood-hit areas

National

Jameel Ahmad assumes charge as SBP governor

Islamabad

COAS Qamar Bajwa to visit flood-hit areas of Sindh today: ISPR

Headlines

Imran Khan to address international telethon for flood victims tomorrow

Islamabad

Turkiye sending relief assistance for Pakistan flood affectees tomorrow: Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 of 8,917

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More