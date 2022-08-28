Malaysian Council General opens education fair

Karachi – The Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) launched “Study in Malaysia Education Fair” here on Saturday, offering the aspiring students and their parents a unique opportunity to interact and get the first-hand information about higher study options in Malaysia. Chief Executive Officer of EMGS Mohd Radzlan bin Jalaludin and the Consul General Malaysia in Karachi Khairul Nazran Abd Rahman jointly inaugurated the Malaysian Education Fair, which is also scheduled to be held in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore. “EMGS is actively preparing a variety of programs to promote the uniqueness of higher education experience in Malaysia to international students from all over the world, especially from Pakistan,” said Mr. Mohd Radzlan bin Jalaludin.