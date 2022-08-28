Our Staff Reporter

Malaysian Council General opens education fair

Karachi – The Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) launched “Study in Malaysia Education Fair” here on Saturday, offering the aspiring students and their parents a unique opportunity to interact and get the first-hand information about higher study options in Malaysia. Chief Executive Officer of EMGS Mohd Radzlan bin Jalaludin and the Consul General Malaysia in Karachi Khairul Nazran Abd Rahman jointly inaugurated the Malaysian Education Fair, which is also scheduled to be held in Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore. “EMGS is actively preparing a variety of programs to promote the uniqueness of higher education experience in Malaysia to international students from all over the world, especially from Pakistan,” said Mr. Mohd Radzlan bin Jalaludin.

More Stories
Business

All major economic indicators deteriorate in first month of current FY

Business

Iranian delegation interested in JVs, investment in Pakistan

Business

Federal secretary, Wapda chairman visit Mohmand Dam Project to review post-flood situation

Business

PIEDMC to establish industrial zone over 1,200 acres in Sialkot

Business

Shanghai, Shenzhen stock exchange indices down in July

Business

FPCCI calls for maximum facilities to SMEs

Business

Newly-appointed SBP governor assumes charge

Business

Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight

Business

RPL, partners prioritise decent ‘working conditions’ in Rice Value Chain: Ali Tariq

Business

China’s insurance sector sees total assets amounting to 26tr yuan

1 of 1,964

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More