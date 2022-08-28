Maulana Fazl visits flood affected areas in D I Khan

D.I.KHAN – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman visited the flood affected areas here and reviewed the flood situation and met with the flood victims.

During the visit, he was accompanied by Federal Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood, Engineer Ziaur Rehman and officials of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and National Highways Authority (NHA).

The NDMA and NHA officials briefing the JUI-F Chief about the relief activities and road maintenance at Yarik, Muqeem Shah, Pusha and other areas. Fazl asked the officials to speed up the rescue and relief operations for the people surrounded by floods. Speaking on this occasion, Fazl said that floods and torrential rains were sudden natural calamities and the whole nation should turn to Allah and seek forgiveness.

“Keeping aside all differences in this hour of trouble, our goal should be immediate relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims,” he said and added the federal and provincial governments should utilize all resources and government machinery for the purpose.

He directed the party workers to provide all possible relief to the victims at the local level according to their resources.