Our Staff Reporter

Minister presents financial aid cheque for flood affectees

LAHORE – Provincial Minister for Revenue Nawabzada Mansoor Ali Khan presented a financial aid cheque to Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for the CM Punjab Flood Relief Fund. The CM thanked the minister and appreciated the spirit to help the flood affectees. The CM said that it is a collective responsibility to help the people affected by worst floods. He appealed the affluent to come forward and contribute towards rehabilitation of the flood-affected people. The CM emphasised that the Punjab government is providing and utilising all possible resources to help the flood affectees. He highlighted that the political and the administrative teams of the Punjab government are present in the field to oversee the rescue and relief operation.

Railways minister orders to refund passengers tickets

Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has directed to refund tickets of passengers due to flood. Presiding over a meeting at the PR headquarters here on Saturday he directed to take action against employees   those who are not refunding. The minister directed the administration to send report to the ministry after inspection of railway installations on daily basis. Earlier, the minister was briefed about the restoration of train operation.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

All major economic indicators deteriorate in first month of current FY

Business

Iranian delegation interested in JVs, investment in Pakistan

Business

Federal secretary, Wapda chairman visit Mohmand Dam Project to review post-flood situation

Business

PIEDMC to establish industrial zone over 1,200 acres in Sialkot

Business

Shanghai, Shenzhen stock exchange indices down in July

Business

FPCCI calls for maximum facilities to SMEs

Business

Newly-appointed SBP governor assumes charge

Business

Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight

Business

RPL, partners prioritise decent ‘working conditions’ in Rice Value Chain: Ali Tariq

Business

China’s insurance sector sees total assets amounting to 26tr yuan

1 of 2,020

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More