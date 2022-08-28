Minister presents financial aid cheque for flood affectees

LAHORE – Provincial Minister for Revenue Nawabzada Mansoor Ali Khan presented a financial aid cheque to Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for the CM Punjab Flood Relief Fund. The CM thanked the minister and appreciated the spirit to help the flood affectees. The CM said that it is a collective responsibility to help the people affected by worst floods. He appealed the affluent to come forward and contribute towards rehabilitation of the flood-affected people. The CM emphasised that the Punjab government is providing and utilising all possible resources to help the flood affectees. He highlighted that the political and the administrative teams of the Punjab government are present in the field to oversee the rescue and relief operation.

Railways minister orders to refund passengers tickets

Railways and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has directed to refund tickets of passengers due to flood. Presiding over a meeting at the PR headquarters here on Saturday he directed to take action against employees those who are not refunding. The minister directed the administration to send report to the ministry after inspection of railway installations on daily basis. Earlier, the minister was briefed about the restoration of train operation.