Our Staff Reporter

Navy further extends flood relief operations in Sindh areas

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy further extended its flood relief operations that continued in far-flung areas of Sindh, affected due to torrential rains. The areas included Gharo, Jati, Kodario, Chuhar Jamali, Goth Qadir Dino Shah, Jhudo, Mirpur Khas, Saindad Village, Village Balu, Ja kumb near Tando Jan Muhammad, Nakha Village, Thatta, Goths of Kodario, Shahbandar, Chuhar Jamali, Sajawal, Kashmor, Dadu, Jangu Jalbani, Qambar Shahdad Kot and Sanghar, said a Pakistan Navy news release. Pakistan Navy personnel including diving teams rescued stranded families in flooded areas by using boats and shifted them to safer places.

The Navy rescue teams were also taking part in de-flooding operations in different areas by using own resources.

Moreover, free medical camps established by Pakistan Navy were working in affected areas to provide free medical facilities to the locals.

Pakistan Navy troops were distributing ration bags, fresh drinking water, tents and other necessities to affected populace.

Commander Coast of Pakistan Navy Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal under took aerial recce and also visited flood-affected areas to reviewed Pakistan Navy relief efforts.

Pakistan Navy, along with civil administration and various philanthropist organizations is providing continuous assistance to the flood stricken people while transitioning to rehabilitation operation in the worst affected areas. Relief operation in Sindh is a practical manifestation of PN’s resolve to extend all out support to fellow countrymen in the hour of need.

