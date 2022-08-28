PR

NBP signs distribution agreement with NBP Funds

Karachi – National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) signed a distribution agreement with NBP Funds in Karachi. Under this agreement, products and services from NBP funds will be distributed at NBP branches across Pakistan.
The occasion was graced by the presence of Mr Rehmat Ali Hasnie – President/CEO (A), Mr Tauqeer Mazhar – SEVP/Group Chief, Retail Banking (RBG) Group, Mr Abdul Wahid Sethi – SEVP/Chief Financial Controller, Financial Control Group and Dr Amjad Waheed – CEO NBP Funds.
While sharing the views, Mr Tauqeer Mazhar said: “The introduction of mutual fund solutions in partnership with NBP Funds will further expand the product proposition for our customers while providing them with options to diversify their investments and achieve their financial goal.” Dr Amjad Waheed said: “NBP Funds is one of the largest and highest rated asset management companies in the country, managing over Rs200 billion of investors’ savings. We are thankful to our investors for their continued trust and support, and hope to reach more investors via NBP branch network.”

