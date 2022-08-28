NHA mobilised to restore link roads in flood-hit areas: Muqam

Peshawar-Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public affairs Engineer Ameer Muqam on Saturday said that all concerned authorities including National Highway Authority (NHA) has been mobilised to restore road links affected by devastating floods.

Talking to media persons in Swat, he said that NHA and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) have been directed to expedite efforts in flood-affected areas. He said that efforts are underway to mitigate sufferings of the people including those who are residing in hilly areas and are faced problems due to damaging of links road.

He appreciated the efforts of PESCO authorities that are working round the clock to restore electricity in areas affected by floods. Ameer Muqam said that he had visited various areas of Dir and Bajaur along with PESCO and NHA officials despite heavy rains and harsh weather conditions.

He said that a meeting was also held in Peshawar with PESCO authorities to assess the situation and start efforts to restore electricity in affected areas at the earliest. He said that equipment and necessary machinery has been dispatched to restore electricity in the affected areas situated on other side of river Swat.

The PM Advisor said that Grid Station of Khawazkhela and Tank had been rehabilitated and efforts were underway to start all grid stations affected by recent floods.

He said that authorities were also monitoring rehabilitation and restoration work adding that the provincial government has also been contacted to rescue people stranded on rooftops in areas of Charsadda and Nowshera.