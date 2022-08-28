Open courts being held to resolve public complaints against police: SP

ISLAMABAD – Superintendent of Police (SP) City Nosherwan Ali has said that police are committed to provide security to the citizens besides protecting the property.

He said open courts are being held following the orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan to address the issues of the residents of the city. SP said this while addressing the participants of an open court at Phulgaran police station here on Saturday. The open court was organised under the direction of Inspector General Islamabad Police Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and DIG (Operations). The concerned police officers including SDPO Bhara Kahu, SHOs, members of conciliatory committees, ulema and notables of the area were present on the occasion.

At the outset of the proceedings, the participants shared their grievances and also gave suggestions to resolve them. The SP issued orders on the spot to address the issues of the participants and assured them that their suggestions will be taken into account. Addressing the gathering, SP City said the police were determined to resolve the issues faced by the residents. He said the open courts were helpful in maintaining direct relationship with the public.

The SP said that better strategy on part of the police led to reduction in crime in the city. However, he said the police were taking steps to control crime further. He asked the gathering to cooperate with the police in controlling the crime in the city. He said that any complainant can approach him for redressal of the issues. He also asked the people to immediately report to the police in case suspicious activity around them. Speaking on the occasion, SSP (Operations) Malik Jameel Zafar said that the police have been striving for the protection of life and property of the residents.

He said steps were being taken to further activate the conciliatory committees. The participants of the gathering thanked IG Islamabad and DIG (Operations) over organising the open court.