APP

Pak Army distributes ration in flood-hit DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN – The Pakistan Army on Saturday started distribution of ration by helicopter in the flood affected areas where the by-road access was not possible to the people.
The use of helicopter was started as the weather conditions become clear in the morning, said a press release issued here.
The ration was distributed in various areas of Tehsil Paroa including Jhok Mamdu, Jhok Gadi and others through MI-17 helicopter so that the people trapped in the flood-affected areas do not suffer in getting food and drinks.
Meanwhile, in the flood-affected areas of Kulachi, distribution of food items by Pakistan Army is also going on and ration is being distributed by helicopter in different flood-affected areas of tehsil Kulachi.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

All major economic indicators deteriorate in first month of current FY

Business

Iranian delegation interested in JVs, investment in Pakistan

Business

Federal secretary, Wapda chairman visit Mohmand Dam Project to review post-flood situation

Business

PIEDMC to establish industrial zone over 1,200 acres in Sialkot

Business

Shanghai, Shenzhen stock exchange indices down in July

Business

FPCCI calls for maximum facilities to SMEs

Business

Newly-appointed SBP governor assumes charge

Business

Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight

Business

RPL, partners prioritise decent ‘working conditions’ in Rice Value Chain: Ali Tariq

Business

China’s insurance sector sees total assets amounting to 26tr yuan

1 of 3,515

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More