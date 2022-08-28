Pak Army distributes ration in flood-hit DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN – The Pakistan Army on Saturday started distribution of ration by helicopter in the flood affected areas where the by-road access was not possible to the people.

The use of helicopter was started as the weather conditions become clear in the morning, said a press release issued here.

The ration was distributed in various areas of Tehsil Paroa including Jhok Mamdu, Jhok Gadi and others through MI-17 helicopter so that the people trapped in the flood-affected areas do not suffer in getting food and drinks.

Meanwhile, in the flood-affected areas of Kulachi, distribution of food items by Pakistan Army is also going on and ration is being distributed by helicopter in different flood-affected areas of tehsil Kulachi.