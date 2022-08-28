News Desk

Pak Navy rescue operation underway amidst flash floods

Pakistan Navy rescue and relief operation is underway in coastal & creeks areas and it has further extended its teams to different areas of Sanghar, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Sukkur, Bakrani, Larkana, Mirpur Khas and Dadu on special request from Sindh government.

Pakistan Navy personnel rescued the locals stranded inside flooded homes and shifted them to safer locations by using helicopters and boats. Population of an entire village of district Dadu naming Goth Muhammad Hassan Chandio was evacuated through Seaking Helicopter. These people took shelter on roof tops of their houses as they cut off from land access due to 5-6 feet water around them. Pakistan Navy troops distributed dry ration, cooked food, fresh drinking water, tents and other household items to affected populace through land and aerial means especially to the people stuck at their homes and not willing to leave. Moreover, medical camps established by Pakistan Navy are also working in these areas to provide first aid and free medical facilities to aggrieved populace.

Pakistan Navy is determined to continue the rescue and relief operation till the rehabilitation of distressed countrymen.

Director General Public Relations (Navy)

