News Desk

Pak Navy’s humanitarian assistance, relief operations underway

Pakistan Navy’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations are underway in flood-hit areas of Sindh.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan Navy personnel rescued locals stranded inside flooded homes and shifted them to safer locations in the suburbs of Qamber, Bakrani, Larkana, Sanghar and Sukkur.

Pakistan Navy troops have also distributed ration bags, fresh drinking water and household items, including medicines, to the flood affected people.

