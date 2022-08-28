Pakistan army rescues 110 people stranded in swat via helicopter: ISPR

Pakistan Army on Sunday evacuated as many as 110 people stranded in Swat through helicopter service after high flood in the area swept away houses and other structures along the river banks, says Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.

Four special army aviation helicopters evacuated 110 stranded people from Khwazakhela, a sub-division in Swat, and shifted them to Swat Cantonment area.

“These stranded people are being provided meals and necessary medical care,” the military’s media wing said.

It further shared that the people who were struck at mountain top in Kumrat will also be evacuated by army helicopters as soon as the weather situation improves.

Pakistan Army has expedited its rescue operations in flood-hit areas and on Saturday the military rescued families stranded in Kumrat area of Swat due to flash floods.

In a statement it said the troops established contact to search a few families from Islamabad who got stranded in Kumrat due to a sudden flash flood.

“Some 22 people were evacuated through helicopter whereas some families went on hills and could not be evacuated due to bad weather,” the statement read.

However, continuous contact was maintained with them and those families were shifted to safer places around those mountain tops

It also said that even those who have not been rescued are now safe and will be evacuated by army aviation helicopters as and when weather permits. “A ground party is also ready from Khaweza Khela for evacuation.”

The military urged the people not to travel towards Swat and surrounding areas due to flash floods.