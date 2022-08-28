Pakistan team departs for SAFF Women C’ship today

Lahore – Pakistan team will depart for Nepal on Sunday (today) to participate in the SAFF Women’s Football Championship scheduled to be held in Kathmandu from September 6.

The 23-member national team and coaching staff will fly from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore at 9 am. Before their departure, a group photo was taken of the selected footballers, coaches and members of the FIFA-nominated PFF Normalization Committee and officials while the team shirt was also unveiled.

Chairman NC Haroon Malik, while handing over the national flag to the Pakistan team, expressed his best wishes and said that the journey of returning Pakistan football to the international track has begun. “It is a matter of great joy that this journey began with women’s football. It is happening after a long delay of 8 years, as the Pakistan women’s team is representing the country in an international championship. In a few days, there will be a great news regarding the men’s senior team as well.” Malik further said that right now, participation of national teams in maximum number of international events is the first priority of the PFF NC. “We are planning a good number of football activities for our footballers at national and international level and soon they will be engaged in them and will be earning good bread and butter for their families.

“On the other hands, through “FIFA Connect ID” program, we will be busy in registering maximum number of genuine clubs and footballers that will help us conduct fair and transparent PFF elections,” the NC Chairman asserted.

It is worth mentioning here that the SAFF Women’s Football Championship will get underway on September 6 with Pakistan women playing their inaugural match against India on September 7.