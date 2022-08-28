News Desk

Pakistan to receive more humanitarian aid from UAE: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said fifteen more planeloads of relief goods from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would arrive in Pakistan in the coming days.

She, in a series of tweets, said the first consignment of relief goods from the UAE would arrive at Nur Khan Airbase on Sunday.

Marriyum said the first consignment from UAE for flood affectees is being sent on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s appeal to the UAE authorities in the wake of sever flood in the country.

The relief goods included tents, food, medicine and other items, she added.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Floods in Pakistan: 800,000 cusecs floodwater moving Guddu Barrage

National

Babar aims 100 percent team effort in action-packed Pak-India game

Karachi

Bilawal overwhelmed seeing misery of flood-hit people

National

Pakistan Army sets up flood relief donation account: ISPR

Islamabad

Gwadar women come on forefront helping floods’ affectees

Lahore

Sindh, Punjab highways open for traffic, says NHA

National

Landlord drowns city to save his lands

National

PM visits Balochistan to review rescue, relief activities in flood-hit areas

National

Jameel Ahmad assumes charge as SBP governor

Islamabad

COAS Qamar Bajwa to visit flood-hit areas of Sindh today: ISPR

1 of 8,917

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More