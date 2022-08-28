Past in Perspective

True navigation begins in the human heart.
It’s the most important map of all.
–Elizabeth Kapu’uwailani Lindsey

Humans have been making maps for thousands of years and the history of cartography can be traced all the way to the ancient cave paintings. These maps depicted the stars and showed the constellations. As humans gathered more knowledge about the world, the maps started to evolve but the Ancient Greeks were largely responsible for developing the geography of the new world. Back in 25,000 BCE, a mammoth tusk map was found in Czech Republic, from a village Pavlov, and it is considered to be the oldest map of the world. Most archeologists are not sure what the marks signify but they are expected to depict the landscape of Pavloc and the Dyje River.

