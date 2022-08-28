Our Staff Reporter

PDMA releases Rs125m for flood-affected districts in KP

Peshawar – Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released more funds amounting to Rs125 million for flood-affected areas in six districts of the province.

According to a statement issued here on Saturday, the funds were released on the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

The bifurcation of funds allocation was Rs40 million for district Swat, Rs30 million for district Nowshera, Rs20million for Chitral Lower while Rs10 million each for Peshawar, Charsadda and Mardan districts.

Similarly, PDMA has dispatched relief packages comprising household and grocery items to provide necessary help to flood-victims of Lakki Marwat, Kohistan Upper, Malakand, Swat, Dir Upper and Peshawar.

