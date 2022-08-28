Our Staff Reporter

Peshawar corps commander visits flood-hit areas

PESHAWAR – Peshawar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat on Saturday visited the flood affected areas in Nowshera. In a statement, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the corps commander directed to undertake all measures in rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts on emergency basis in coordination with the civil administration. He also directed that all resources be utilised to help affected population and restore critical communication infrastructure.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

All major economic indicators deteriorate in first month of current FY

Business

Iranian delegation interested in JVs, investment in Pakistan

Business

Federal secretary, Wapda chairman visit Mohmand Dam Project to review post-flood situation

Business

PIEDMC to establish industrial zone over 1,200 acres in Sialkot

Business

Shanghai, Shenzhen stock exchange indices down in July

Business

FPCCI calls for maximum facilities to SMEs

Business

Newly-appointed SBP governor assumes charge

Business

Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight

Business

RPL, partners prioritise decent ‘working conditions’ in Rice Value Chain: Ali Tariq

Business

China’s insurance sector sees total assets amounting to 26tr yuan

1 of 9,988

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More