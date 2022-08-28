Peshawar corps commander visits flood-hit areas
PESHAWAR – Peshawar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat on Saturday visited the flood affected areas in Nowshera. In a statement, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the corps commander directed to undertake all measures in rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts on emergency basis in coordination with the civil administration. He also directed that all resources be utilised to help affected population and restore critical communication infrastructure.