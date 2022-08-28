PIEDMC to establish industrial zone over 1,200 acres in Sialkot

LAHORE – The Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) will establish a state-of-the-art industrial zone over 1,200 acres of land at Suhan Wali, Sialkot.

On the direction of Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, company’s CEO Ali Moazzam Syed along with his team visited Sialkot, according to a PIEDMC spokesperson here on Saturday. The CEO met with PTI leader Usman Dar and a delegation of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). The CEO briefed them about development on Sialkot Industrial Zone. He said that acquisition of land had been started and the task for preparing feasibility report had been assigned to the NESPAK.

Keeping in view, nature and need of the industry, clusters will be formed in the industrial zone. Apart from this, a separate grid station and water treatment plant would also be constructed, he aaded. SCCI President Imran Akbar and other representatives expressed their satisfaction over progress on the industrial zone and assured of all possible cooperation. On this occasion, Usman Dar said that due to its excellent location and facilities, the Sialkot Industrial Zone will prove to be a game changer project not only for Sialkot but also for the central Punjab as it will benefit industrialists and create thousands of new jobs.